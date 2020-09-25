BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lowered BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

BHOOY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 506. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

