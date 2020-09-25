BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHOOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $81.05 on Monday. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

