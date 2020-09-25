Boosted Finance (BOOST) Market Cap Reaches $1.56 Million

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $1.56 million and $412,484.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 65.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for about $26.03 or 0.00242388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00100838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00230029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.01452822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00200695 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

