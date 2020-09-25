Boosted Finance Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $503,445.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 61.9% lower against the dollar. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for approximately $25.65 or 0.00238617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00040813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00229147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.01459920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00203376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000657 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

