Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Borr Drilling to $0.65 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BORR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Borr Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 201.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 369,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 199,379.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 604,119 shares during the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

