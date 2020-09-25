BOScoin Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $1,098.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

