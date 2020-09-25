BP (LON:BP) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about BP (LON:BP) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LON:BP traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 239.20 ($3.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,953,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 301.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion and a PE ratio of -2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 537 ($7.02).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is -14.77%.

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 398 ($5.20).

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($409.25).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

