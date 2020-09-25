Bread (BRD) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.0749 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $30,533.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043254 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.61 or 0.04499572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033963 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002106 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.