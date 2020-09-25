Brett R. Chouinard Sells 3,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $123,150.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $124,770.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $121,410.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $119,490.00.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,022. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,493 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,303 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 381.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,787 shares of the software’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

