Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lifted by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 28.2% of Birchview Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $46,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 507,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,233,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of -594.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

