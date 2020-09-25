Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) CEO Timothy C. Gokey Sells 91,238 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.73.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

