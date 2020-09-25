Brokerages Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce $216.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.00 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $190.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $835.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $802.38 million to $868.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $886.15 million, with estimates ranging from $857.29 million to $915.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 18.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

CRMT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.30. 2,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,899. The stock has a market cap of $573.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $31,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 166.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 91.0% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 102,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

