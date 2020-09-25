Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to Announce -$5.84 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($4.40) and the lowest is ($8.26). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $2.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 308.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($24.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($28.38) to ($22.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.23) to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million.

AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,800 shares in the company, valued at $338,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,307,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 263,391 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

Shares of AHT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.38. 4,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,453. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.49. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.