Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to Announce -$5.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($4.40) and the lowest is ($8.26). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $2.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 308.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($24.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($28.38) to ($22.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.23) to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million.

AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,800 shares in the company, valued at $338,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,307,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 263,391 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

Shares of AHT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.38. 4,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,453. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.49. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

