Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COG. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

COG stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $18.74. 4,207,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,428,882. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780,646 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,416,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,070,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,059 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

