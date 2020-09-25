Brokerages Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $598.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post sales of $598.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $654.00 million. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

CLR traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.73. 2,746,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,880. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 3.41. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 1,133,674 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,272,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,526,969 shares of company stock worth $59,812,643 over the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,777,000 after buying an additional 1,598,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 400.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,571 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after acquiring an additional 173,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.