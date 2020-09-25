Brokerages Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.78 Million

Analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to announce $68.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.70 million and the highest is $68.86 million. Culp posted sales of $72.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $266.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.43 million to $266.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $277.03 million, with estimates ranging from $276.40 million to $277.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.26). Culp had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Culp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. 54 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,049. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. Culp has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $156.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 76.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

