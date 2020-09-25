Brokerages Anticipate Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

DAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Endava by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $58.85. 342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. Endava has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 112.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

