Brokerages Anticipate Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.62. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,099. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

