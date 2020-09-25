Brokerages Anticipate Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to Post $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Nextera Energy Partners reported earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 151.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 103.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $119,283,000 after buying an additional 1,185,276 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 54.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,641,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $113,732,000 after buying an additional 931,862 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after buying an additional 293,712 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 42.8% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 975,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after buying an additional 292,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 517.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 257,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

