Brokerages Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.98. Penn Virginia reported earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $45.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVAC. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ PVAC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.10. 12,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,117. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $137.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 106.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penn Virginia by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penn Virginia by 172.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

