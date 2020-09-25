Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 51,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. 208,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,602,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

