Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 208,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,602,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 51,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

