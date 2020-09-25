Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($4.06).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BLI traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,471. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

About Repare Therapeutics

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.