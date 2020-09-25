Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($4.06).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BLI traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,471. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

