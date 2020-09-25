Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.69.

In related news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $1,191,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $1,540,766.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,872,070.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,599 shares of company stock valued at $39,280,022 in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,063,532,000 after buying an additional 51,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,568,000 after purchasing an additional 62,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,751,000 after purchasing an additional 207,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,368 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNG traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.04 and its 200 day moving average is $256.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $317.84.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

