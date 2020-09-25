Brokerages Expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Eventbrite reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EB shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

EB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. 17,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $971.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.59. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 58,741 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

