Brokerages Expect Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.54. Radian Group posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.22. 77,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

