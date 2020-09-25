Brokerages Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Rite Aid reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 209,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,118. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $599.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 261.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 2,053.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 98.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

