Brokerages Expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.33. Southern posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

NYSE SO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $53.23. 52,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,510. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

