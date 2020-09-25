Brokerages Expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYKE. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ SYKE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,830,000 after acquiring an additional 70,523 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,505,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 206,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 73,024 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

