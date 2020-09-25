Brokerages Expect Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) will post sales of $15.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Territorial Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.10 million. Territorial Bancorp reported sales of $16.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will report full year sales of $61.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.90 million to $62.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $62.24 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $64.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Territorial Bancorp.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 27.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,767. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

