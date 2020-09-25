Brokerages Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target at $11.42

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.
Several analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.
In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 178,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,352,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Amcor has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.
About Amcor
Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
