Brokerages Set Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target at $6.25

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $242.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.90. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

