Brokerages Set Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price at $187.43

Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.14.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.37, a PEG ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $199.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.