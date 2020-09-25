Brokerages Set AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Target Price at $8.50

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

AVIVA PLC/ADR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 112,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,120. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AVIVA PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

