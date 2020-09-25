Brokerages Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Target Price at $9.75

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

CS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

CS opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

