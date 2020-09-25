Brokerages Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Target Price at $9.75

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

CS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 4th.

CS opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 590,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

