Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price at $7.67

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.78. 188,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,288. The company has a market cap of $217.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.15. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

