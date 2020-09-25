Brokerages Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Target Price at $3.00

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

LCTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,579. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

