Brokerages Set Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) Target Price at $5.10

Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

LINX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered Linx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Linx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Linx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Linx alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linx during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linx during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Linx in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Linx during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,806. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Linx has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.