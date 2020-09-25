Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) PT at $103.71

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 670.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,844. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

