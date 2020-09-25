Brokerages Set Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target at $26.25

Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $640.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $57,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,040.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $280,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

