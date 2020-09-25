Brokerages Set Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) PT at $147.45

Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.45.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $104,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $11,321,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,022,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 43.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,182 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 36.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,426,000 after acquiring an additional 284,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,177,000 after acquiring an additional 245,043 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 30.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,486,000 after acquiring an additional 181,064 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Nevro by 208.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 176,111 shares during the period.

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $139.87. 9,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,083. Nevro has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.70.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. Research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

