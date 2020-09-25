Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target at $80.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,623. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.65. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

