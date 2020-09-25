Brokerages Set Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target at $72.88

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.48, a P/E/G ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $8,679,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Valinor Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,283,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,275,000 after buying an additional 930,713 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,087,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 813,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,299,000 after buying an additional 544,945 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,758,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,655,000 after buying an additional 526,702 shares during the period.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

