Brokerages Set Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target at $72.88

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.48, a P/E/G ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $8,679,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.