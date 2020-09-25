Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $42.50

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $42.00 to $42.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.
Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 69,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.