Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $42.50

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $42.00 to $42.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 69,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

