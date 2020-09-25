Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $48.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners traded as high as $48.30 and last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 36214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 66,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

