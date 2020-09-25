BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.72

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and traded as high as $33.20. BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 368 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRTHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.13.

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, analysts predict that BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, and Domino Business segments.

