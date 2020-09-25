Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,006.81

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,006.81 and traded as high as $2,500.00. Bunzl shares last traded at $2,481.00, with a volume of 736,806 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNZL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 1,920 ($25.09) to GBX 2,175 ($28.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,026.67 ($26.48).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,400.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,009.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Bunzl plc will post 12631.7304382 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Peter Ventress acquired 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) per share, for a total transaction of £56,332.80 ($73,608.78).

Bunzl Company Profile (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

