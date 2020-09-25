Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,006.81

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,006.81 and traded as high as $2,500.00. Bunzl shares last traded at $2,481.00, with a volume of 736,806 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.71) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,026.67 ($26.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,400.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,009.40. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.50.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunzl plc will post 12631.7304382 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, insider Peter Ventress bought 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) per share, for a total transaction of £56,332.80 ($73,608.78).

Bunzl Company Profile (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

